Charges: State Sen. Nicole Mitchell broke into stepmom’s home, wanted to retrieve her dad’s things

Court documents filed Tuesday morning are shedding more light on the arrest of Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) on Monday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Detroit Lakes police arrested Mitchell after being called to the 700 block of Granger Road at around 4:45 a.m. about a burglary happening in her home. When authorities responded and searched the home, they found Mitchell inside and arrested her.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman called police reporting a suspect, later identified as Mitchell, ran into a basement.

When police arrived, officers searched the basement and found Mitchell dressed entirely in black clothing and a black hat.

While being detained, the complaint says Mitchell told the victim that she was trying to get a couple of things belonging to her dad, who recently died, because the woman wouldn’t talk to Mitchell anymore.

Police say they also found a flashlight near Mitchell that was covered with a black sock and a black backpack stuck in a basement window. In the backpack, the complaint says officers found two laptops and a cellphone, plastic containers as well as her driver’s license and her Senate ID.

The document goes on to say Mitchell said she had “just gotten into the house” and “clearly I’m not good at this.”

While speaking with police, the complaint says Mitchell wanted various items belonging to her late father, including his ashes, however the woman who called police wouldn’t give them to her.

Mitchell then admitted to leaving her Woodbury home at 1 a.m. and driving to Detroit Lakes, as well as entering the house through the same window where the bag was found, according to the complaint.

The document goes on to say when police asked Mitchell about the laptops, she said the victim gave her the laptop “way back when” after it was opened and the victim’s name popped up. The victim then denied giving Mitchell the laptop.

Nicole Mitchell was previously a broadcast meteorologist in the Twin Cities before running for office. Mitchell is also an officer in the Air National Guard.