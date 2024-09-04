Trial in Nicole Mitchell burglary case scheduled for January

A jury trial for Nicole Mitchell, a state senator charged with burglarizing her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home, has been scheduled for January, according to court records.

Mitchell pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary in late August.

As previously reported, Mitchell’s stepmother called the police and said that someone — later identified as Mitchell — ran into her basement. When police got to the home, they found Mitchell dressed entirely in black clothing and a black hat in the basement.

While being arrested, Mitchell reported said she was trying to get some things that belonged to her father, who recently died.

In a black backpack stuck in a basement window, officers found two laptops, a cellphone, plastic containers and Mitchell’s IDs.

