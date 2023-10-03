Playoff journey for Minnesota Twins begins Tuesday

Minnesota is trying to break an 18-game postseason losing streak and will host each game in the best-of-three series.

The road to the World Series begins Tuesday for the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis as the team begins playoff baseball against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Twins and Blue Jays played six games against each other during the regular season, with each team winning three.

There will be extra transit options for fans coming to Target Field, with Northstar trains running from Big Lake to Minneapolis and Express buses from Shakopee, Apple Valley, Burnsville and Eagan.

Fans will also be given a 2023 Homer Hanky when entering Target Field for each Twins home game this postseason. The hanky was unveiled after the team clinched the American League Central Division. The hanky, which is red, has the original hanky fabric and has “We Believe” in white letters.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday, the team announced some new food options for fans, including a brat burger, Union Hmong Kitchen’s tater tot hot dish, the Land of 10,000 Rakes Walleye sliders and a new playoff punch cocktail.

“You know what, it’s not every year we get to play post season baseball at Target Field, so why not pull out all the stops and bring out some new foods. We have some of the best chefs that we partner with here, from Kramarczuks to Chef Yia Vang at Union Hmong Kitchen,” said Matt Hodson of the Minnesota Twins.

First pitch is at 3:38 p.m. and tickets are still available. They start at $35 for standing room and $60 for a seat.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says temperatures will be in the mid-80s at the start of the game, with winds coming out of the south and gusting up to 30 miles an hour. CLICK HERE for your full forecast.

