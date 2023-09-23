Minnesota Twins unveil 2023 Homer Hanky after clinching AL Central

The Minnesota Twins have unveiled the 2023 Homer Hanky after clinching the American League Central Division on Friday night.

In preparation for their upcoming postseason games, the Twins unveiled their new rally towel on Saturday at Truly on Deck at Target Field. The unveiling included appearances from Dan Gladden and Kent Hrbek, who were members of the 1987 and 1991 World Series champion teams.

This year’s red hanky returns to the original hanky fabric and features the team’s rallying cry of “We Believe.”

“As fans across Twins Territory join us in celebrating our division championship and a return to Postseason baseball, we are beyond thrilled to bring back the beloved Homer Hanky — in its original fabric,” said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter. “From Game 1 of the 1987 ALCS through today — in the best and worst of times — Homer Hankies have been proudly waved by generations of Twins fans. We believe in this collective spirit of togetherness, we believe in the possibility of fall magic — and we believe in this team. We cannot wait to see the 2023 Homer Hanky waved throughout Target Field this October!”

The 2023 Homer Hanky will be given to each fan as they enter Target Field for every Twins home game during the postseason.

In addition, Homer Hankies are available for $4 at the Twins New Era team store at Target Field or StarTribune.com. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

Twins postseason tickets are also available.