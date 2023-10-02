Twins unveil new foods at Target Field for playoffs

The Minnesota Twins are set to host a best-of-three-games series against Toronto starting Tuesday at Target Field.

Monday, the team got the field prepared for the postseason and also introduced some new foods that will be available to fans at Target Field.

The new offerings include the:

“Land of 10,000 Rakes Walleye Sliders,” which feature breaded walleye on a toasted slider bun, garnished with caper lemon tartar, pickled onion and red cabbage. They can be found at Truly on Deck in the right field corner.

Brat burger from Kramarczuk’s, which includes smoked gouda, sauerkraut and dijon aioli and can be found at Truly on Deck and Townball Tavern (in the left field corner).

Pastrami Reuben Pretzel Sandwich, a sandwich full of shaved pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and a Russian dressing dipping sauce, will be offered at Marketplace in Section 126.

Tater tot hotdish from Union Hmong Kitchen, featuring Hmong chicken chili, scallions and tater tots. That is available at the Carew Atrium in Delta SKY360° Club and Truly Grab-and-Go at Truly on Deck.

Báhn Mì Brat, also from Union Hmong Kitchen, is complete with pickled vegetables, jalapeño, cilantro, garlic mustard aioli and Hmong sausage. It will be served in Section 126 inside Gate 6.

A special “Playoff Punch Cocktail” will also be served at several general concession stands, the Twins say, and fans will be able to browse new postseason merchandise throughout the ballpark, too.

The Twins are scheduled to open their Wild Card Series matchup at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, with Game 2 set for the same time Wednesday and a third and final game on Thursday, if necessary.

