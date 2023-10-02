Former MLB All-Star Raul Ibañez sizes up Twins-Blue Jays playoff match-up

19-year Major League veteran and current MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Raul Ibañez spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Monday morning.

Topics discussed: the wide open American League, the Twins-Toronto first round match-up, and how much playoff experience matters.

Ibañez played in 44 playoff games in his time with the Mariners, Phillies, and Yankees.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Ibañez***

Game 1 of the Best-of-3 series between the Twins and Blue Jays is on Tuesday afternoon at Target Field. Game time is 3:38 p.m.