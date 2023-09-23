WATCH: Twins Division Championship clubhouse celebration and postgame interviews

The Minnesota Twins clinched the American League Central title Friday night at Target Field with an 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels.



KSTP’s Joe Schmit, Darren Wolfson and Alec Ausmus were on the field moments after the game ended and followed the celebration into the celebratory clubhouse as Twins players celebrated punching their ticket for the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs.

The MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, October 3rd. The Twins will host one of the American League wildcards for a best-of-three series.

