Hall of Famer Paul Molitor breaks down Twins-Blue Jays playoff match-up

Hall of Famer Paul Molitor helped broadcast Twins games this year on the radio, plus serves a roving minor league instructor. In the latter role, he’s spent a lot of time with many current Twins, including 3B Royce Lewis.

Considering Molitor’s lengthy history playing for Toronto, then playing and managing the Twins, and his brilliance in analyzing the game, we decided to pick his brain Monday morning.

From Molitor’s Hall of Fame bio:

After signing with Toronto following the 1992 season, the 37-year-old Molitor collected 111 RBI, becoming the oldest player in major league history to post his first 100-RBI season while also leading the big leagues with 211 hits. When Toronto defeated the Phillies in six games in the 1993 World Series, Molitor was named MVP with a .500 batting average (12-for-24), two home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored (tying a Series record.)

After spending two more seasons with the Blue Jays, Molitor signed with his hometown Twins as a free agent. In 1996, at age 40, he batted .341, collected 113 RBI and led the league with 225 hits, becoming the first 40-year-old since Sam Rice in 1930 to have 200 hits in a season.

A seven-time All-Star, Molitor retired following the 1998 campaign, when he stole his 500th career base to become only the fifth player with at least 3,000 hits and 500 stolen bases. He finished his career with a .306 batting average, 3,319 hits, 605 doubles, 1,782 runs scored and 504 steals.

Molitor was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2004, starting his career with Milwaukee. He managed the Minnesota Twins from 2015-18, earning the 2017 American League Manager of the Year Award.

Game 1 of the Twins-Toronto playoff series is set for 3:38 p.m. Tuesday at Target Field. It’s a best-of-3 series.