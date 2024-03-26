Minneapolis Public Schools parents launch petition to try and save music program

The Minneapolis Public School District faces some tough decisions in the coming months. The district’s new superintendent is reporting a budget shortfall of at least $110 million due to a variety of factors like declining enrollment and the end of federal COVID funding… and cuts are likely.

Now some parents are trying to make sure a popular music program doesn’t get cut. It’s called the 5th Grade Instrumental Music For All Program. The program allows every 5th grader in the district to learn and play a musical instrument.

Parents like Mike Weinand launched an online petition to try and save the program. It’s already gotten close to 2,500 signatures in less than a week. He says he is trying to raise awareness and possibly even raise enough funds to save the program.

“The cool thing about this program is it’s for everybody. It doesn’t matter which school or zip code. I want every kid to have this same opportunity,” he said.

The final MPS budget is scheduled for approval on June 18.

For more information on the petition, click here.