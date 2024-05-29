Minneapolis Public Schools faces major cuts to central office departments

Minneapolis Public Schools is looking at major cuts as the district works to make up a $110 million gap.

The end of federal COVID-19 emergency funding, a decrease in revenue due to declining enrollment and increasing costs contributed to the gap, according to the district.

The latest budget was presented during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. It proposes funding cuts to schools and most significantly to magnet schools, Roosevelt High School and Camden High School, with each seeing a reduction of more than 10%.

It also includes reductions to departments, including a 50.9% cut to communications and marketing, a 42.8% cut to engagement and external relations and a 65.8% cut to strategic initiatives. KSTP asked the district how many positions that represents but were not given clarification.

“I would like to publicly acknowledge this is very, really, really painful,” said Joyner Emerick, who serves on the board.

The district plans to tap into its assigned fund balance to help balance the budget until it can increase the tech levy.

“The discussion of whether or not we have to close schools is pretty clear, we have to close schools,” said Ira Jourdain, who serves on the board. “We have effectively ran out the clock. If we don’t get on it now, it will just get worse, we do not have the resources to do another budget like this next year.”

The district has decided, however, to keep 5th grade band and central office support positions for Hmong and Somali heritage language pathway programs.