Minneapolis sees surge in violence with 5 homicides since Saturday

It’s been a violent week in Minneapolis, with the city seeing five homicides from Saturday to Tuesday — a span of four days.

“The amount of gun violence, the amount of shootings, the amount of murders that we have been experiencing has been outrageous, and we need everyone involved to be helping us drive this problem back down,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara outside a day care that had been struck by gunfire Tuesday.

Saturday:

44-year-old Franclin Ignacio Orellana was shot around 2:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fifth Street Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East. Police said there was a fight inside a nearby bar, which continued outside.

Orellana approached the vehicle of one of the men involved and was shot by someone in the vehicle, which then fled the scene.

He was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died on Monday.

No arrests have been announced in connection with this homicide.

Sunday:

43-year-old Kesha Latrice Moore was fatally shot in the head by her boyfriend Sunday night in south Minneapolis. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4200 block of Sheridan Avenue South around 8:20 p.m. Moore died at the scene despite being given CPR.

Police said on Sunday that the homicide was believed to be “domestic-related.” Moore’s boyfriend, Johnny Brown, 50, was arrested Monday night and was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm.

Monday:

Shane Anthony Johnson, 42, was found dead in an apartment building in south Minneapolis on Monday afternoon, and his death has since been ruled a homicide.

Officers responded to Abbott Apartments around 4 p.m. on a report of a dead person. Johnson’s injuries lead investigators to believe foul play could be involved.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Tuesday stated that Johnson died of “multiple sharp force injuries” and that his death was a homicide.

No arrests have been announced.

In another incident, officers were called to the scene of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in north Minneapolis on Monday.

A man in his 30s, who has not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner’s office, was found on the 1900 block of 44th Avenue North with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been announced.

Tuesday:

Officers responded to a shooting in north Minneapolis around 6:35 on Tuesday. They found a man with a gunshot wound on the 900 block of Newton Avenue North.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been publicly identified by the Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been announced.

Earlier that evening, gunfire hit a daycare near the intersection of 34th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.

While nobody was injured in this incident, it left the community concerned.

The shots shattered a window of a room and damaged another. Nobody was in the room at the time, but children were in the building visiting Santa, police said.

Police say they found shell casings in the alley and also arrested a man for a weapons violation after canvassing the area. Investigators are trying to determine if he’s involved. Police are looking for others possibly involved.