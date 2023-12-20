Nobody injured after gunshots hit day care center in Minneapolis Tuesday night

Police are investigating an incident where multiple gunshots hit a day care center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, at around 5:15 p.m., officers with MPD and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office heard seven shots fired in the area of 34th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.

Police canvassed the area and shortly after arrested a man for weapons violations after he was found with a gun.

O’Hara said that officers later found discharged casings in an alleyway near 33rd Avenue North and Penn Avenue North. Police then discovered that at least two rounds struck a daycare nearby, shattering one window and damaging another.

Children had been in the room immediately before the gunfire damaged the building but nobody was in the room when the gunfire hit, according to O’Hara. He stated that there were still children in the daycare at the time of the incident, however.

Police believe there is one other suspect at large with at least one other weapon that was not recovered from the scene.