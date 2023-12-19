Police investigating suspicious death in south Minneapolis apartment

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 42-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon in an apartment in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a dead person just before 4 p.m. at Abbott Apartments, near the intersection of 18th Street East and First Avenue South. The victim’s injuries led police to believe foul play could have been involved.

The man’s name and cause of death will be released following an autopsy.