1 dead after Minneapolis shooting, police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night in north Minneapolis.

According to an MPD spokesperson, one man died.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video on the 900 block of Newton Avenue North with multiple law enforcement vehicles. SWAT team officers were seen forcing their way into a home nearby, but it’s unclear whether that residence is connected to the shooting.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.