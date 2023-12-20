Suspicious death in Minneapolis ruled a homicide, victim identified

The death of a man who was found on Monday in a south Minneapolis apartment building has been ruled a homicide, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Authorities say Shane Anthony Johnson, 42, died Monday afternoon of “multiple sharp force injuries” at Abbott Apartments.

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers responded to a report of a dead person at the apartment building just before 4 p.m. Johnson’s injuries led police to believe foul play could be involved.

Police had not announced any arrests as of Tuesday.