Man dies after Saturday shooting outside bar in Minneapolis

A man has died after a shooting in front of a Minneapolis bar on Saturday morning.

MPD officers responded to the intersection of Fifth Street Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East outside of a nearby bar around 2:15 a.m.

Authorities found 44-year-old Franclin Ignacio Orellana with life-threatening gunshot wounds and receiving CPR, according to police.

Orellana was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died on Monday.

Police say the incident began as a fight inside a bar, which continued outside. As one of the involved men was driving away from the scene, Orellana approached the vehicle and shots were fired from the vehicle, which then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.