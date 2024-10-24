Minneapolis police, park board giving budget presentations to council members on Thursday

On Thursday morning, members of the Minneapolis Police Department and the Park Board will be giving their 20205 budget presentations to city council members.

The Park Board has already said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposal, which includes a property tax increase of 8%, falls short of expectations.

Currently, the budget plan is about $1.88 billion.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in August, Frey’s proposal includes $17 million for the new Southside Community Safety Center, with more than $200,000 put toward staffing efforts.

Another effort in the proposal is the hiring of more police officers. During police contract negotiations this summer, the city’s police department said it’s down officers by 40%.

Half a million dollars would be put aside for recruitment campaigns, and Frey said he is also asking for $1.2 million for new traffic cameras.

Meanwhile, the Parks Department has $88 million included in Frey’s proposal, which is $2 million less than requested by the Park Board.

In August, park workers went on strike, and board members said the budget proposal means staff cuts are now a real possibility.

Proposals will be presented during the Budget Committee meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. Check back for updates, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have the latest on the meeting during the Midday newscast.

