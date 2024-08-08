MPD staffing shortages result in BCA taking child pornography case

When 39-year-old Eric Phillip Allen was charged with possessing child pornography it was the culmination of a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation which lasted more than a year.

In a search warrant for Allen’s home, a BCA agent said “MPD no longer had the ability/expertise to investigate crimes involving [child sexual abuse material] … due to retirements and staffing issues.”

It’s a problem MPD has been talking about for years regarding its investigations unit.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara issued this statement regarding the handling of the case by the BCA:

“It’s no secret MPD is extremely understaffed. I have repeatedly said we have half the number of investigators that we had prior to 2020, and the investigators that we do have are solving more cases—but dealing with much higher caseloads. “I’m grateful that our law enforcement partners are always willing to assist us, and, in this case, the BCA’s technical expertise was invaluable. “I am encouraged by the recruitment trend we are currently experiencing and am confident that 2024 will see a net increase of sworn personnel. That is very positive news as we continue to prioritize hiring and address a very serious issue that will take years to fix.” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara

Allen is expected to be in court Thursday.