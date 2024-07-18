Minneapolis City Council expected to vote on police contract during Thursday meeting

Members of the Minneapolis City Council are expected to vote on a tentative contract agreement for the city's police officers, which includes a pay raise of nearly 22% over three years.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council are expected to vote on a tentative contract agreement for the city’s police officers, which includes a pay raise of nearly 22% over three years.

Thursday’s discussion comes about two months after the city and police union reached a tentative agreement.

The vote was supposed to happen in June, but councilors wanted to hear more on what the public thought about the contract before giving the green light.

Since then, the community has had two chances to weigh in.

While some have expressed concerns in those meetings about safety in the city, encouraging the council to advance the contracts to boost staffing levels.

Others, though, said the proposal doesn’t include enough reforms.

Mayor Jacob Frey has called the contract essential in both recruiting and keeping officers at the Minneapolis Police Department, with the city reporting it has 40% fewer officers than it should.

Council members say this proposal is projected to cost around $9 million in 2025 and more than $10 million in 2026.

Some are calling it irresponsible that the city would use one-time funding set aside for public safety initiatives to pay for these contracts.

“Having astronomical salaries is not going to bring people in that don’t want to work for your department. I call on you to vote no on the tentative agreement,” said one woman who voiced her concern at a public meeting.

“No one disputes that we want good policing, the reality is we have to pay for it,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The council previously rejected a partial agreement back in November that would’ve added new recruitment and retention bonuses for officers in exchange for reforms to the shift bidding process.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the police union approved the new tentative agreement in early June by more than 80% of those who voted. That came a week after the agreement was reached, and following more than eight months of negotiations.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

Members of CAIR-MN, Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice and the Civilian Police Accountability Commission are scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m. Following the meeting, councilors are expected to speak at a news conference regarding their vote.

