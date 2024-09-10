MPD applications jump 45%, Mayor says ‘imagine’ campaign working

So far in 2022, 1,014 job applications have been submitted to the Minneapolis Police Department, which is 45% higher than the totals from all of 2023.

Many of those, according to MPD, have been applicants from other law enforcement agencies and of those, 40% are Black.

And, 20% of applications for Community Service Officers have been women.

MPD Chief Brian O’Hara told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the new job applicants are one of the most diverse groups the city has ever seen, including immigrants from Africa.

“All different types of ethnicities… I mean, men, women. It’s great,” said O’Hara.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it is a direct reflection of the shift in attitudes toward MPD.

“And, we’re hearing that message loud and clear. And the results are also clear. In that, we’re getting more applicants from the city of Minneapolis,” said Frey. “And, the diversity we’re getting in terms of applicants has increased dramatically also.”

With the new contract signed by the Minneapolis Police Federation, MPD said the average salary for a rookie officer is roughly $90,000 a year.