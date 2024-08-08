Minneapolis Parks Board approves new contract for park workers

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officially approved the new contract for workers represented by LIUNA Local 363.

Although the contract was approved last week, it was made official at the Wednesday board meeting, with park commissioners approving the collective bargaining agreements with full-time and seasonal Local 363 employees.

“After many months of negotiating, I believe the contracts include fair wages and consistent contract language that benefits employees, the organization, and the community,” said Superintendent Al Bangoura. “We look forward to continue providing great parks and park services.”

The new contract with full-time employees includes a 10.25% raise over three years and a $1.75 wage adjustment spread out over two years and 13 job titles.

The contract also includes four non-wage issues: