Minneapolis Parks Board approves new contract for park workers
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officially approved the new contract for workers represented by LIUNA Local 363.
Although the contract was approved last week, it was made official at the Wednesday board meeting, with park commissioners approving the collective bargaining agreements with full-time and seasonal Local 363 employees.
“After many months of negotiating, I believe the contracts include fair wages and consistent contract language that benefits employees, the organization, and the community,” said Superintendent Al Bangoura. “We look forward to continue providing great parks and park services.”
The new contract with full-time employees includes a 10.25% raise over three years and a $1.75 wage adjustment spread out over two years and 13 job titles.
The contract also includes four non-wage issues:
- Union stewards: There will not be a limit to the number of Local 363 members who serve as union stewards on their own time. There will up to two union stewards to be paid by the MPRB to do union work on MPRB time.
- Probation: The probation period for newly hired full-time Local 363 employees will be 12 months, the same probation period for all other full-time, civil service positions at the MPRB.
- Annual step increases: There will be a Letter of Agreement to standardize job performance. Annual step increases will not be contingent on a satisfactory performance review.
- Detailing foreman and crewleader: There will be processes for detailing eligible employees into a Foreman or Crewleader position when someone in one of those positions is unable to come to work, whether planned or unexpectedly, with Forestry aligning detailing with current practices and Asset Management aligning staff schedules with available opportunities in a way that is more planned and predictable.