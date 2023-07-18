Minneapolis City Council discusses third option for future of 3rd Police Precinct

As previously reported, the precinct was heavily damaged in the unrest after the murder of George Floyd, and at first, there were two options for replacing it, but now a third option is on the table.

The Minneapolis City Council is discussing plans for replacing the city’s 3rd Police Precinct during its Tuesday meeting.

As previously reported, the precinct was heavily damaged in the unrest after the murder of George Floyd. This spring, city leaders announced two options for the future of the precinct but now a third option is on the table.

Currently, option one is to rebuild at the current site, located at Minnehaha and Lake Street. The second is to build on an empty lot just blocks down the street on Minnehaha.

A city survey showed people chose the original location, mainly because it would cost about $10 million less and be finished in half the time. However, that made up less than half of the people who responded because many said they didn’t support either idea or wanted no precinct at all.

Monday, city leaders announced a third option, which would combine the 3rd Precinct with the new 1st Precinct location at the old Century Plaza building right by the convention center.

RELATED: Minneapolis mayor changes course, announces third option for 3rd police precinct

The idea came from City Council President Andrea Jenkins, who says it’s a spot on the border of the 3rd Precinct but is only a temporary fix.

“Why can’t we really co-locate the 3rd Precinct there while we work with the community to try and hear and understand what are the real issues and concerns about the current site and about alternative sites and really try to come to some consensus,” Jenkins said.

If approved, the merge could happen within a year or two.

As of this time, there’s no price tag for the project but some of those discussions are expected to take place during Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting began at 10 a.m. in Room 317 at City Hall. CLICK HERE for the full council agenda.





