Minneapolis sets 4 community conversations on future of 3rd police precinct

As the city of Minneapolis considers its options for the future of the police department’s Third Precinct building, dates for a series of community discussions on the topic have been set.

As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported last week, the city is weighing a complete remodel of the current precinct building — which has been vacant since it was burned and looted during the rioting that followed George Floyd’s murder in 2020 — or building a completely new facility in a different location.

On Wednesday the city revealed the site that would be used for the completely new facility: the city-owned lot at 2600 Minnehaha Avenue, right next to Aurora Middle School. The vacant precinct building currently sits at 3000 Minnehaha Ave.

“Identifying two viable locations for the 3rd Precinct building has been an enterprise-wide effort, and I’m grateful to our staff who have worked around the clock to produce a thorough analysis for neighbors to consider,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “The next phase of this process will undoubtedly be marked by debate and discussion, but we should all agree on one thing: there should be a 3rd Precinct building in the 3rd Precinct.”

Currently, the 75 officers assigned to the Third Precinct are working out of temporary office space downtown along Third Street, which leaves residents of the Third Precinct area without the same access to public safety services as those in other areas.

As officials continue to weigh the decision to rebuild or construct a new precinct building, the following community conversations have been scheduled to get input from community members with the first one specifically for business owners and the rest for anyone in the community:

For business owners: April 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge (3010 Minnehaha Ave.)

For the general public: April 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St.)

April 15 from 10 a.m.-noon at Roosevelt High School (4029 S. 28th Ave.)

April 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at a still-to-be-determined location.

The city says snacks and beverages will be offered at each meeting, with meal vouchers also available for the first 100 attendees at the April 13 session.

Minneapolis is working with DeYoung Consulting and Longfellow Community Council on a community engagement plan for the facility at Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue.

More information is available online.