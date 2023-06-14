Jurors to deliberate for a second day in the case of accused Truck Park Bar shooting suspect

Jurors will begin deliberations in the case of 34-year-old Terry Brown again Wednesday morning after receiving the case early Tuesday afternoon. The jury has already deliberated for roughly four hours.

The future of a man accused of participating in a fatal shooting at a St. Paul bar in October of 2021 that left one woman dead is in the hands of a jury.

Jurors will begin deliberations in the case of 34-year-old Terry Brown again Wednesday morning after receiving the case early Tuesday afternoon. The jury has already deliberated for roughly four hours.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting at the Truck Park Bar on West Seventh Street that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and left more than a dozen other people injured. He is also charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Court records show seven additional attempted second-degree murder charges were previously dismissed.

On Tuesday, the jury asked the judge two questions, including one regarding clarity on the duty to retreat when someone’s confronted with force.

Brown now waits to learn his future.

Deliberations are scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Ramsey County Courthouse.

Brown’s trial was originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 30 with his co-defendant, Devondre Phillips. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Brown’s trial was rescheduled for April 3 before being moved once again to June.

Phillips was found guilty of all eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shooting following a jury trial. Jurors reached the verdict less than a full day after they received the case.

