Jacob Frey launches campaign for third term as Minneapolis mayor

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday he is officially seeking reelection to a third term, pitching the city on “good, thoughtful governance.”

First elected in 2017, Frey won a second term in 2021 while campaigning on preserving the Minneapolis Police Department.

In 2025, he’s positioning himself as a moderate in contrast with a progressive City Council he frequently butted heads with in the tail half of his second term.

“I have stood up for what’s best for our city even when it was not politically expedient to do so,” Frey said in a news release. “It’s time for us to love our city more than our ideology. Together, we can make Minneapolis a national model for progressive governance that is laser-focused not on politics, but on delivering for residents.”

In the past two years, Frey vetoed several measures the council sent his way, including a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, the creation of a municipal Labor Standards Board, carbon emission fees and the finalized 2025 budget. Council members ended up overriding his vetoes on all but the Labor Standards Board.

Looking forward, Frey says increasing the stock of affordable housing and revitalizing downtown are among his main priorities.

The mayor also wants to continue to build up MPD’s ranks. In 2024, the department reported a year-over-year increase in sworn officers for the first time since a mass exodus following the murder of George Floyd.

Frey will not be in this race alone. City Council Member Emily Koski, State Sen. Omar Fateh and Rev. DeWayne Davis have all announced campaigns to unseat Frey.