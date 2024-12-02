State Senator Omar Fateh announces bid for Minneapolis Mayor’s office

State Senator Omar Fateh announced Monday morning he is running for Mayor of Minneapolis against incumbent Jacob Frey.

According to his campaign website, he has held a seat in State Senate District 62 since 2020.

He posted that he is running for Mayor to “achieve the vibrant, loving city we know Minneapolis can be.”

My name is Omar Fateh – I’m a State Senator, husband, renter, son of Somali immigrants, and a long-time advocate for working people. I’m running for Mayor of Minneapolis to work with you to achieve the vibrant, loving city we know Minneapolis can be. 🧵https://t.co/rU6v90TJPp pic.twitter.com/Bx58ACv1TU — Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) December 2, 2024

Fateh says he holds a master’s degree in public administration and previously worked as a community specialist for Minneapolis, where he worked to improve the city’s outreach to Eastern African communities.

You can learn more about Fateh here.

