Minneapolis mayor, City Council clash over 2025 budget

The budget for the city of Minneapolis is headed to Mayor Jacob Frey’s desk, but he said he will veto a laundry list of amendments that add new spending.

The City Council approved a proposal just before midnight on Tuesday after hours of public testimony and discussion.

The 2025 budget that was approved by City Council was nearly $1.9 billion.

Among several concerns addressed by the council were funding for nonprofits and property taxes.

Frey first proposed a property tax increase as high as 8.3%, which breaks down to around $214 per year for a home of median value. Frey said he would go as low as 6.4% if city council cut some of its nearly 80 amendments.

Council members on Tuesday night approved a record 71 amendments, bringing the original proposed tax levy increase down to 6.9% — which Frey said he would approve, while also rejecting the budget.

Frey put out the following statement Tuesday night in response:

“The Council’s budget proposal sets the City up for paying increased property taxes for years to come. It cuts things we need to do like unsheltered homelessness response and recruitment of police, then uses the money to fund pet projects.” City Council members spoke on their budget at a press conference on Wednesday, adding a few digs at Frey.

Frey is set to give his input on the city budget at 2:30 p.m.