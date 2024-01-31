Frey vetoes council’s ‘one-sided’ resolution on Mideast war

A week after the Minneapolis City Council approved a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the mayor has vetoed it, calling it “one-sided.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced his decision Wednesday afternoon, saying he supports a ceasefire but didn’t like the language in the resolution because it “uplifts the history of Palestinians, and all but erases that of Israeli Jews.”

Frey expressed his frustration with the council’s resolution earlier this month, noting that he was never consulted despite being the only elected Jew in the city. He did say he met with a few council members before last week’s meeting to express concerns, and some council members also voted against the resolution after saying it should call Hamas a terrorist organization.

However, the measure was approved by nine council members, just enough to override the mayor’s veto, which the council could do at its next meeting on Feb. 8.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents and Islamophobic complaints have risen nearly 400% and 216% respectively nationwide, we have an obligation to, at the very least, not make things worse,” Frey wrote in a letter to the council announcing his veto decision. “Regardless of your intentions, the impact is that many Jews feel less safe and more fearful, and I can see why.”

The United Nations estimated earlier this month around 16,000 people have died in the more than 100-day conflict while the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has said the death toll is over 25,000.