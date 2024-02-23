Friday’s Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey game to be dedicated to fallen Burnsville first responders

Tonight's annual charity hockey game in Blaine will be dedicated to the three first responders killed in Burnsville last weekend.

The annual Guns-N-Hoses Charity Hockey game being held Friday night in Blaine will be dedicated to Paul Elmstrad, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth, the three first responders killed in Burnsville last weekend.

Thousands of dollars are raised every year for first responders across the state when firefighters and police officers from Anoka County and the surrounding area face off.

Guns-n-Hoses, a local nonprofit started eight years ago by a Lino Lakes volunteer public safety team, aims to raise money in order to support local first responders and as a thank-you for all they do. CLICK HERE to learn more about the free event and HERE to learn more about Guns-N-Hoses.

All proceeds from Friday’s game will be given to The Front Line Foundation to help support the state’s 60,000 first responders. The foundation has announced it is giving a total of $60,000 in death benefits to the Elmstrand, Ruge, and Finseth families.

Burnsville officers Elmstrand and Ruge, as well as Finseth, a firefighter and paramedic, were killed after the suspect of a reported sexual assault retreated into a bedroom and opened fire early Sunday morning. A fourth responder, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was also hospitalized but is now recovering at home.

The suspect, Shannon Gooden, was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A public funeral service for the three first responders will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, and will start at 11 a.m.

As previously reported, the city announced that donations can be made to Law Enforcement Labor Services here — donors should write “Burnsville Heroes” in the comments — to directly benefit the families of Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth. Non-monetary contributions can also be brought to Prince of Peace Church in Burnsville.