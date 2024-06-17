Fallen officer Jamal Mitchell to be laid to rest in Connecticut on Monday

Fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, a New Haven native, will be laid to rest in Connecticut on Monday.

ABC-affiliate WTNH reports a procession will leave the funeral home at 8:15 a.m. ET and arrive at Hillhouse High School. Visiting hours will be from 9-11 a.m., with the funeral scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Officer Mitchell, 36, was killed in the line of duty back in late May in south Minneapolis.

Mitchell was also a father, a fiancé and an officer who was deeply committed to protecting and serving. Mitchell was recognized last year for rescuing a couple from a house fire. It was his third day on the job.

The Minneapolis Police Federation raised enough funds to send the MPD Honor Guard and 30 officers to Connecticut for the funeral, according to a GoFundMe.