Fundraiser started to help MPD officers travel to fallen Officer Mitchell’s funeral

The Minneapolis Police Foundation is working to raise money to help send 50 Minneapolis police officers, along with the department’s Honor Guard, to fallen Officer Jamal Mitchell’s funeral in his hometown in Connecticut.

Officer Mitchell, 36, was killed in the line of duty back in late May in south Minneapolis.

“Officer Mitchell was the kind of officer that we all hope raises their hand and comes to serve not only in Minneapolis but everywhere,” said Joe Ditsch, vice president of the Board of Directors for the Minneapolis Police Foundation. “I’ve had a police chief tell me that the most important thing after these types of incidents, is a visible show of support, emotional and physical.”

Mitchell will be laid to rest in the community around where he grew up in New Haven, Connecticut on Monday.

“I have to say the state of Minnesota, and the Minneapolis Police Department and those surrounding police departments came out to support the family, and law enforcement,” said Ronnell Higgins, a family member of Mitchell.

Higgins, also serves as the state of Connecticut’s commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and also attended Tuesday’s memorial in Maple Grove.

“They sent him off as the hero he is, and it’s important we do the same here in state of Connecticut,” said Higgins.



Police escorted Mitchell’s casket back to his hometown in New Haven earlier this week.



“His family has strong roots here and continues to have roots in the region, he grew up in New Haven,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

New Haven’s Police Chief is expecting law enforcement from around the state and country to be at Monday’s funeral service.