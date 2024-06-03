‘My heart is broken beyond words.’ Jamal Mitchell’s parents mourn the loss of their son

Jamal Mitchell's parents mourn the loss of their son

Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell’s family is mourning the loss of their son after he was shot and killed in the line of duty last Thursday.

Mitchell’s family said they’re still wrapping their heads around the tragedy.

His mom, Janet Raper-Edwards, said her last memory was a phone call with her son on his way to work, but she had no idea that would be the last one.



“My heart is broken beyond words because I never thought I would have to bury one of my kids,” Raper-Edwards said.



It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, but for Mitchell’s parents, it’s reality.



Photos are all Mitchell’s parents have left after learning their son died in the line of duty.



“I just lost it,” Raper-Edwards said.



Last Thursday night, Minneapolis police officer Mitchell was killed on the city’s south side.



State investigators said he was ambushed while trying to help a man on the street who was shot. It was the same man who allegedly opened fire on Mitchell.



“That’s just how he was — trying to save someone that took his life,” Raper-Edwards said.



His parents said their son brought so much life to their large, blended family, and he’s a twin.



“We called him Molly for short instead of Jamal,” Raper-Edwards said. “Molly had a big heart for people. He loved people. He loved life. Molly would help a stranger off the street.”



His family is doing their best to look back on the good times.



“His smile, his joking around and his corny jokes,” said Dennis R. Edwards Sr., Jamal Mitchell’s parent.



It brings them some comfort that Officer Mitchell spent his final moments doing what he loved.



“It makes me a proud mama to know that people have nothing but good things to say about my son. I’m going to miss him,” Raper-Edwards said in tears.

Mitchell’s parents live in Florida and they have plans to make their way to Minnesota to bury their son.

Then, their next stop is to Connecticut to spend time with the rest of their family and grieve.

