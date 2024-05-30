Police officer, suspect among 3 dead in Minneapolis shooting; several others injured

Officer, suspect among 3 killed in Minneapolis shooting

A police officer and a suspected gunman are among three dead in a shooting Thursday in Minneapolis, officials say. Several others, including a second police officer and a firefighter, were also hurt.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey identified the fallen officer at a press conference Thursday night as Jamal Mitchell.

“This officer gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect and save the lives of others,” Frey said. “His life, his service and his name will forever be remembered in the city of Minneapolis.”

Frey added that Mitchell was also a father, a fiancé and an officer who was deeply committed to protecting and serving. He also mentioned when Mitchell was recognized last year for rescuing a couple from a house fire.

“We have several other victims — beloved residents, community members that were killed during this same incident, and several others were injured,” Frey said. “Our city right now is grieving.”

A heavy police presence was gathered along Blaisdell Avenue between West 22nd and West 24th streets starting at around 5:30 p.m. An ambulance was also seen rushing away from the scene with lights activated.

Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell said that officers responded to a report of a double shooting on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue. Officers were shot at immediately when they arrived, and they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Two officers were injured and were brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where Mitchell was pronounced deceased, despite life-saving measures. The second officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening, Blackwell said.

The suspect was also injured, and officers rendered first aid, Blackwell said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two additional victims were found at the scene. One was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other was gravely injured.

Blackwell said a firefighter was also injured in the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans added that Mitchell was shot while trying to provide aid to victims on scene and described the attack as an “ambush.” The second officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Evans said that a bystander was also injured and is in critical condition.

We’ve learned one of the officers shot tonight has died — Brett Hoffland (@BrettHoffland) May 31, 2024

A resident in the area told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that she heard five “loud pops,” which she realized were gunshots, and then saw people running from a man with a gun. The woman added that she saw a lot of police officers responding and they were telling residents to stay inside.

Other witnesses have reported hearing dozens of shots, and other agencies were also seen responding to the area. Police taped off several blocks of the south Minneapolis neighborhood.

Speaking to the Minneapolis Police Department, Frey said, “Yours is an honorable profession in an incredible police department. It is your courage that helps keep our city safe. You’ve worn the uniform and the badge during the most difficult circumstances that our city has ever faced, and you’ve worn that uniform and badge with pride — compassionately protecting and serving. You’ve continued to show up with dwindled numbers, you’ve continued to do the right thing in helping people in need, and you have our support.”

Gov. Tim Walz offered his condolences to the Minneapolis Police Department and to Mitchell’s family.

“There are no words you’re going to hear today that are going to make the horror of it go away,” he said. “For Minnesotans across the state … you’re feeling the trauma of this once again. This is one of those instances that should be unthinkable but it’s very thinkable because it’s now happened four times in the last couple months.”

“That trauma quickly should turn to anger and a commitment that this can not happen. We do not have to live this way,” Walz added.

Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting. Evans said more information will be released in the coming days.