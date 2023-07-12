Ex-MPD officer to be sentenced Wednesday for charge stemming from fatal 2021 crash

The case stems from a fatal crash that happened during a 2021 chase which ended with the death of an innocent driver who wasn't involved in the pursuit.

The former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash during a 2021 pursuit will be sentenced Wednesday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in April, 39-year-old Brian Cummings entered a guilty plea to criminal vehicular homicide in April for a chase and ensuing crash that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier, an innocent driver who wasn’t involved in the pursuit.

RELATED: Minneapolis police officer identified in deadly crash during pursuit of carjacking suspect

RELATED: Minneapolis police officer charged in July crash that killed Leneal Frazier

Frazier, who was a father of six, was caught in the middle of the high-speed chase in North Minneapolis on July 6, 2021.

Surveillance video shows the male suspect, identified as 19-year-old James Jeremiah Jones-Drain, fleeing and blowing through the intersection of 41st and North Lyndale avenues at nearly 100 miles an hour, and just missed Frazier.

RELATED: Warrant issued for suspect in pursuit that led to Leneal Frazier crash

Cummings followed seconds later and hit Frazier’s Jeep on the driver’s side, and court documents say he was driving around 90 miles an hour in a 25-mile-an-hour zone when Frazier was hit.

FILE – The aftermath of a crash involving MPD Officer Brian Cummings’ squad car and Leneal Frazier’s vehicle are seen on July 6, 2021. (KSTP-TV)

RELATED: Rare charges against MPD officer reignite debate on high-speed chases

His final day with the Minneapolis Police Department was Oct. 23, 2021.

Frazier is also the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded the viral video of George Floyd’s death.

The family of Leneal Frazier has gathered at the crash site many times to mourn his death.

RELATED: Family remembers Leneal Frazier, man killed after Minneapolis squad car crashed into him

Cummings had previously moved to dismiss the charges against him, but that motion was denied by a judge. A trial for Cummings had also been scheduled to start on Sept. 19, 2022, but was moved to May 1, 2023. He entered a guilty plea days before the trial was supposed to start.

Cummings’ sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and he will learn his future after taking the plea deal, which resulted in the dropping of a manslaughter charge.

He is likely to be sentenced to three to five years of probation, as well as one year in the county workhouse under a sentencing agreement. If he violated the terms of his probation, Cummings could then face up to four years in prison, the agreement states.

Court records show Jones-Drain has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Aug. 28.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: Attorneys: Evidence destroyed in criminal case of former Minneapolis police officer

RELATED: Moriarty marks new era at Hennepin County Attorney’s Office