Ellison to announce litigation against company in firearms industry on Thursday

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to announce what his office is calling “significant litigation” against a major company in the firearms industry on Thursday.

As of this publishing, Ellison’s office hasn’t said which company is involved in Thursday’s announcement, which is set for 10 a.m. However, as reported in March by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Ellison was among a group of 13 attorneys general who had notified Glock of a possible lawsuit in a letter, which said it was easy to turn pistols into machine guns. Click here to read the coalition’s letter.

This isn’t the first time Ellison has taken legal action against companies he believes have violated state gun laws. Previously, he filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm, which is currently set for trial next May.

Check back for a stream of the news conference and for updates.

RELATED: Ellison files lawsuit against Fleet Farm, alleging local stores ‘aided and abetted straw purchasers’ I AG Ellison accuses Fleet Farm of violating state gun control law I Federal judge approves adding claim to lawsuit stating that Fleet Farm violated Gun control Act I Federal court upholds AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm I Federal appeals court affirms that Minnesota’s age limit on permit to carry in unconstitutional