Federal appeals court affirms that Minnesota’s age limit on permit to carry is unconstitutional

A Minnesota law restricting adults younger than 21 from obtaining a permit to carry a firearm is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the opinion on Tuesday, affirming a ruling by U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez last year that prohibited Minnesota from denying 18-to-20-year-olds from getting a permit to carry.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison can appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Members of firearms rights groups — the Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus — filed the original complaint in 2021 against three county sheriffs. The plaintiffs were all gun owners older than 18 but younger than 21 who argued Minnesota’s age restriction on acquiring a permit to carry infringed on their Second and 14th Amendment rights.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson — whose agency is in charge of enforcing the statute — joined the case as a defendant and led the appeal.

In his opinion, Judge Duane Benton said the Minnesota statute is inconsistent with “this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation” and argued the state’s age limit of 21 relied on an obsolete common law definition of those who possessed all their “civil and political rights.”

“Even if the 18 to 20-year-olds were not members of the ‘political community’ at common law, they are today,” Benton wrote, citing constitutional amendments that expanded voting rights to nonwhites, women and people over 18.

He also argued that Minnesota’s other restrictions on obtaining a permit to carry, such as requirements that applicants complete a training course and not be affiliated with a gang investigation, already “reduce the risk of danger” in ways that an age limit does not.

The gun rights organizations that brought the lawsuit celebrated Tuesday’s ruling.

“This is a resounding victory for 18-to-20-year-old adults who wish to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms, ” Bryan Strawser, chair of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, said in a statement.

