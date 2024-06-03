Federal judge approves adding claim to lawsuit stating that Fleet Farm violated Gun Control Act

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s additional claim that Fleet Farm violated the state’s Gun Control Act has been approved to add to a lawsuit by a federal judge.

Ellison filed to add the claim to the lawsuit in January, according to a news release from his office.

The Minnesota Gun Control Act prohibits federally licensed firearms dealers from “transfer[ring] a pistol or semiautomatic military-style assault weapon to a person who has made a false statement in order to become a transferee, if the transferor knows or has reason to know the transferee has made the false statement,” the release states.

In October 2022, Ellison filed a lawsuit against multiple Fleet Farm locations, claiming they, “aided and abetted criminals and contributed to gun trafficking in Minnesota.”

By filing the lawsuit, Ellison said he is asking the court to impose restrictions on firearm sales, as well as more vigorous training for Fleet Farm employees.

The lawsuit also alleges Fleet Farm sold 13 guns during a 12-month period to a straw purchaser.

The case is scheduled to be ready for a jury trial by May 2025.