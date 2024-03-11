AG Ellison accuses Fleet Farm of violating state gun control law

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is accusing Fleet Farm of violating state law when the retailer allegedly sold firearms to “straw purchasers,” according to newly filed court documents.

In an amended complaint filed last week, Ellison’s office accuses Fleet Farm of violating the Minnesota Gun Control Act.

“Defendants knew or had reason to know, based on the circumstances of the sales and the information known to Defendants, that straw purchasers were not purchasing for themselves and were buying firearms for others,” Ellison’s office writes in the amended complaint.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Fleet Farm for a statement or comment in response to the amended complaint and is awaiting a response.

The Attorney General’s Office filed the original lawsuit in October 2022, accusing the retailer of negligence, negligent entrustment, aiding and abetting and public nuisance.

It’s alleged Fleet Farm sold 13 guns during a 12-month period to a straw purchaser who later pleaded guilty to helping straw purchase nearly 100 firearms.

The lawsuit mentions specific firearms used in the Truck Park Bar shooting in October 2021 that left one person dead and another 14 injured.

Last summer, a Federal judge upheld the lawsuit against Fleet Farm, after the retailer sought to have it dismissed.

