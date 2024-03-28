Minnesota AG Ellison, 12 others notify Glock of possible lawsuit

The state’s chief legal officer is among a group of 13 attorneys general that have notified pistol manufacturer Glock of a possible lawsuit over how easy it is to turn its pistols into machine guns.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by the attorneys general for 11 other states, plus the District of Columbia, in its letter to Glock.

Their message comes in the wake of the city of Chicago’s lawsuit against Glock earlier this month. The city’s lawsuit claims Glock has known its pistols can easily be adapted into machine guns by simply using an auto sear or switch, making them a “weapon of choice” for many criminals.

The letter from Ellison and the other attorneys general says if Chicago’s allegations are true, Glock likely also violated state laws and the coalition may file its own lawsuit against the company. With that in mind, the group is asking Glock to save all evidence related to the design of their pistols, how they can be modified and indications that the company new about and met its legal responsibility.

“Everyone has a role to play in stopping the epidemic of gun violence. Individual offenders must be held accountable — and companies that turn a blind eye to their role in perpetuating the epidemic must be, too,” Ellison said in a prepared statement. “Attorneys general across the country have broad civil-law authority to protect the people of our states and we will not hesitate to use it if our states’ laws have been broken.”

Click here to read the coalition’s letter.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Glock for a response to the lawsuit and will update this article if one is provided.