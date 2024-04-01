3M gets court approval of $10 billion PFAS settlement

3M has received final approval of a settlement with water suppliers exceeding $10 billion to help clean up contamination in drinking water by “forever chemicals,” the company announced Monday.

According to a news release, the agreement reached in June 2023 between 3M and U.S. public water suppliers (PWS) got final approval in federal court on Friday.

SEE ALSO: Health officials issue updated guidance on fish consumption due to PFAS, pollution concerns | Inside Your Health: PFAS

The agreement says 3M will pay up to $10.3 billion over 13 years to help water utilities with remidiation, as well as testing for PFAS in drinking water. According to a news release, payments on the settlement will begin later this year.

The news release also states the agreement “received overwhelming support” from public water suppliers, and the court was able to resolve a “small number of objections” to move the settlement forward.

“This is yet another important step forward for 3M as we continue to deliver on our priorities. The final approval of this settlement and continued progress toward exiting all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025 will further our efforts to reduce risk and uncertainty as we move forward,” said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman in a statement.

RELATED: Stillwater leaders are exploring an action plan after the discovery of PFAS in a city well

RELATED: Studies prompt MDH to issue new guidance on PFAS safety guidelines

RELATED: ‘Forever chemicals’ remain in Minnesota, but Pentagon says PFAS are crucial to national security