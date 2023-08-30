Inside Your Health: PFAS

PFAS, or forever chemicals, are linked to some serious health risks, and earlier this month the EPA released new data on PFAS in our water supply.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as “forever chemicals” or PFAS, have been linked to some serious health concerns.

Earlier this month, Environmental Protection Agency officials released new data on PFAS in our water supply and proposed a standard to limit PFAS in drinking water, although that could take years.

KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about how we can all decrease our exposure to PFAS in the meantime.

CLICK HERE for an interactive map of PFAS contamination.