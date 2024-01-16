Studies prompt MDH to issue new guidance on PFAS safety guidelines

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issued new guidance on drinking water and contaminants on Tuesday morning amid “new scientific research.”

In a news release, the MDH said it’s lowering its health-based values (HBVs) — the acceptable level of contamination in water with no health risk — for two per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

Perfluorooctanoate (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) both contain a level of contaminant that is unhealthy for drinking, according to new research from MDH.

The MDH says people can be exposed to PFAS in a variety of ways, including drinking water and some consumer products.

More information about reducing exposure to PFAS can be found below.

An interactive dashboard for PFAS can be found HERE.

