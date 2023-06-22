3M announces $10 billion settlement in PFAS case

3M announced Thursday a settlement of more than $10 billion over litigation related to PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” in drinking water.

According to a news release, 3M will payout up to $10.3 billion over 13 years, providing funding to water providers that have detected PFAS in their drinking water.

The funds will help water utilities conduct testing for PFAS as well, the press release notes.

“This is an important step forward for 3M, which builds on our actions that include our announced exit of PFOA and PFOS manufacturing more than 20 years ago,” said 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman in a statement, adding, “our more recent investments in state-of-the-art water filtration technology in our chemical manufacturing operations, and our announcement that we will exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025.”

Earlier this month, 3M filed a continuance in the case, telling 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they were working towards a resolution with the parties involved.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used chemicals that break down slowly over time. They can be found in water, air, fish, and soil and have been found in the blood of people and animals worldwide.

PFAS are found in consumer and industrial products, according to the EPA.

In December 2022, the company announced it would stop manufacturing PFAS within 3 years.

The news release notes that the settlement “is not an admission of liability.”

