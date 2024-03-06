Stillwater stops using a city well after PFAS detection, city council to discuss additional testing at Wednesday meeting

The City of Stillwater is no longer using one of its wells after the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) discovered elevated levels of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” inside the well’s water supply.

A communication plan shows that the city stopped using Well #6 after the MDH issued a health risk advisory based on their test results.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to city leaders to ask when they stopped using Well #6 but has not yet heard back.

The Stillwater City Council is set to discuss the issue during a workshop meeting set to begin just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The communication plan states that the city council intends to initiate a planning study to evaluate strategies to replace Well #6 or treat the water produced there. The plan also shows that the City of Stillwater will be seeking financial assistance for the planning study.

Stillwater customers may also be asked to consider using water filtration devices, according to the city workshop communication plan.

PFAS have been called “forever chemicals” because of their inability to break down in the environment as well as the human body. Consuming them can result in higher cholesterol, changes to liver function, reduced immune system response, Thyroid disease as well as kidney and testicular cancer.

