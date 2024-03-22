Health officials issue updated guidance on fish consumption due to PFAS, pollution concerns

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released new, updated guidance on fish consumption from the Mississippi River south of the metro due to the presence of pollutants.

MDH said experts found a mixture of pollutants, which included per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, or forever chemicals.

The guidance applies to three counties in Minnesota: Dakota, Goodhue and Wabasha. The MDH recommends that pregnant or likely-to-be-pregnant women and children under 15 not consume fish from the Mississippi River from St. Paul to Wabasha.

Men and children over 15 are recommended to limit their fish consumption from the Mississippi River in this area to one fish a month.

“For most people, fish are part of a nutritious, well-balanced diet, because they provide a good source of protein and are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. But the Minnesota Department of Health encourages people to limit their intake of fish from certain waterbodies to avoid potential negative health impacts.” MDH Assistant Commissioner Myra Kunas

The MDH’s guidelines include new restrictions for Goodhue and Wabasha counties, and more stringent guidelines for Dakota County.

Visit MDH’s website for more guidance on fishing and fish consumption in Minnesota.

MDH, the Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency work together to review scientific information about PFAS and other contaminants in waterbodies and fish and their potential impact on human health in order to provide Minnesotans with the information they need to make informed choices for the health and safety of their family.

