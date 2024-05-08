17-year-old to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Brooklyn Park woman’s murder

Foday Kevin Kamara will be sentenced Wednesday for his role in the murder of Zaria Mckeever.

A sentencing will be held Wednesday morning for a 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to murdering a Brooklyn Park woman in 2022.

Foday Kevin Kamara, 17, was charged in March as an adult with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever and entered a guilty plea just days later.

Initially, Kamara’s case was being handled by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s Office, which offered him a two-year plea deal in a juvenile center focused on rehabilitation.

However, Gov. Tim Walz later gave Attorney General Keith Ellison the case after McKeever’s family requested it. Ellison’s office then charged Kamara as an adult. That means Kamara can spend up to 40 years in prison.

According to his plea deal, Kamara is expected to get a sentence of around 11 years in exchange for his testimony against others in the case.

Those defendants include McKeever’s ex-boyfriend, Erick Haynes, who was sentenced to life in prison just last month.

Kamara had previously testified Haynes gave him a gun to shoot McKeever’s new boyfriend.

Under the plea deal, Kamara is also expected to spend time at a juvenile center in Red Wing until he turns 18 before being transferred to a state prison.

In March, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to a community activist close to McKeever’s family, who spoke out about the plea.

“I am going to be satisfied with the state getting 10 years in this case. I am satisfied with that, but it’s not my child. It’s not my sibling who was murdered here,” said activist Lisa Clemons. “But I am satisfied with knowing that the governor and the attorney general stepped int o give value to Zaria McKeever’s life.”

Kamara’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

