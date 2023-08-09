Woman pleads guilty to obstructing investigation in Mall of America shots fired incident

A woman pleaded guilty to destroying evidence and obstructing a police investigation when she deleted text messages related to shots fired at Mall of America last year.

Court documents state that Selena Raghubir, 24, admitted to deleting text conversations, phone calls and contacts in her cell phone between herself and others involved in the incident.

The criminal complaint states that May, an accomplice in the incident, contacted Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold two minutes after the shots were fired. Arnold then contacted Raghubir, who was an assistant manager for the Best Western hotel, and the hotel shuttle, driven by her cousin, Denesh Raghubir, arrived for May and the shooter shortly afterward.

The complaint adds that Raghubir is not the regular shuttle driver and the regular driver was available and working at the time.

May was sentenced to 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse and two years of probation.

Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold later pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Denesh Raghubir died while out on bail and had his charges dismissed as a result.

Selena Raghubir’s sentencing date is set for the morning of Oct. 6.

