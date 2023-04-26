Man pleads guilty to aiding accused MOA shooter

A man has pleaded guilty to helping the person suspected of firing shots inside Mall of America last summer.

Court records show Rashad Jamal May entered a petition to plead guilty to one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest on Tuesday.

May was one of five people charged after shots were fired following a fight in and around the Nike store at Mall of America in August.

May and Shamar Lark, who is accused of actually firing the shots, were later arrested in Chicago while three others were arrested a short time later and charged with aiding an offender.

The plea petition entered by May states that, if the guilty plea is accepted by the judge, the prosecutor will dismiss the other count of aiding an offender against May.

May is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced on June 27 and faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Lark is scheduled to go on trial in June, and Selena Raghubir, one of the others charged with aiding an offender, was scheduled to go on trial starting Wednesday morning. One of the other two suspects recently died and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold pleaded guilty earlier this month.