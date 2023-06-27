Man involved in shots fired at Mall of America sentenced to 120 days work release

A Burnsville man involved in a shots fired incident at Mall of America was sentenced on Tuesday morning.

Rashad Jamal May, 23, was sentenced by Judge William H. Koch to 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse. He has credit for three days already served. May also received a stayed sentence of 364 days in the workhouse, which he would have to serve if he breaks the terms of his two-year probation.

May was initially charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of aiding an offender, according to court documents. On April 25, May accepted a guilty plea for the charge of aiding an offender in exchange for dismissal of the assault charge and the defense’s chance to argue for durational departure during sentencing.

On Aug. 4, 2022, officers were alerted to an incident inside the Mall of America where a fight escalated into gunfire.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the incident started as a fight between two groups at the Nike store cash register around 4:15 p.m. One group left, but someone armed with a handgun circled back to fire at least three shots at the store before running away.

Law enforcement placed Mall of America on lockdown shortly after the shots were fired. Bloomington police lifted the lockdown around 5:40 p.m., announcing that the area had been secured.

No confirmed injuries were reported.

May was charged for his role in the shooting along with Shamar Lark, who fired the gun. Delaynie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, Selena Raghubir, and Denesh Raghubir were also all charged with helping Lark and May leave the crime scene.

Surveillance video shows a group of six, including Lark and May, engaging in a fight in front of the checkout area inside the Nike store. Lark and May then left the store but a witness who recorded the incident said they saw May tell Lark to “Blow his ***, blow his ***” and “Blow that b**** back.”

Lark then went back towards the entrance of the store, followed by May, and fired shots, the criminal complaint added.