Man who helped MOA shooter avoid arrest sentenced to workhouse, 3 years probation

A Burnsville man involved in a shooting at Mall of America was sentenced for aiding an offender on Monday.

Delayanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 24, was sentenced to 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse and, if eligible, will serve 120 days on home detention/electronic monitoring or work release. He was given credit for five days served and will be on supervised probation for three years.

On April 3, Arnold plead guilty to one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest in exchange for electronic home monitoring for 120 days and a three-year stay of imposition, court records show.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to helping alleged Mall of America shooter

The incident happened when a fight inside Mall of America escalated into gunfire in August of 2022, causing police to place the mall on lockdown for more than an hour.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the incident started as a fight between two groups at the Nike store cash register on at around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 4. One group left, but someone returned with a handgun and fired at least three shots before running away.

RELATED: 3 charged with helping Mall of America shooter; 2 suspects still at large

Law enforcement placed Mall of America on lockdown shortly after the shots were fired. Bloomington police then lifted the lockdown at around 5:40 p.m., announcing that the area had been secured.

No injuries were reported.

The two men who circled back to the Nike store were arrested a week after the incident in Chicago.

RELATED: 2 suspects in Mall of America shots fired investigation arrested in Chicago

Denesh Raghubir, 21, and Selena Raghubir, 23, were also charged with aiding an offender. Denesh Raghubir died in March after a drug overdose.

Shamar Lark, who is accused of firing the shots, was set to have his trial start Monday morning but another hearing took place instead. The final person accused of helping Lark, Rashad May, is set to be sentenced for his role later this month.